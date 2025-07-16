Hermiston Recreational Triathlon expands to all-ages event Published 5:45 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

HERMISTON — After many years of hosting an event for kids, Hermiston Parks & Recreation is launching the Hermiston Recreational Triathlon.

The swimming, bicycling and running event features six categories: kids ages 4-7, youths ages 8-12; teens ages 13-17, adults 18 and older (with women’s and men’s divisions) and seniors, ages 55-plus. Swag bags and medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each division and popsicles will be provided to all participants.

The non-competitive recreational event is Aug. 2 at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, 879 W. Elm Ave. Starting times will begin by category at 6:30 a.m., with the final start time at 10 a.m.

While no experience is necessary, participants in the kids division must be able to swim 50 feet (life jackets available), bike .6 mile (training wheels allowed) and run .4 mile. Youths must be able to swim 50 meters, bike 1 mile and run .75 mile. Teens and all adult divisions must be able to swim 750 meters, bike 20 kilometers and run 5 kilometers.

The entry fee is $35 per participant. For more information or to register for the Hermiston Recreational Triathlon, visit bit.ly/hermistonrecreation. For questions, call 541-667-5018.