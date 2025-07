Births: July 16, 2025

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

July 8, 2025

FRANK — Heather Frank and Gorden Frank, of Pendleton; a girl, Margot Sara Frank.

Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston

July 7, 2025

MOORE — Sherrie Lynn Moore and Scott Alan Moore, of Umatilla; a boy, Seth Alan Moore.

July 9, 2025

CORONA — Jenisis Corona and Cristian Corona, of Hermiston; a boy, Erik Valentino Corona.

Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande

July 9, 2025

GARRISON — Parker Caitlin Burns and Jeremiah Wayne Garrison, of La Grande; a girl, Jocelyn Renae Garrison.

July 11, 2025

GOSHGARIAN — Maggie Goshgarian and Andrew Goshgarian, of Cove; a boy, Armen Asaye Goshgarian.