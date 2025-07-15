Senior lunches: July 17-23, 2025 Published 5:30 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Senior lunches are served at centers throughout the region

BAKER CITY: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Baker County Senior Center, 2810 Cedar St. Menu: Thursday, July 17 (herb baked chicken); Friday, July 18 (baked ham); Monday, July 21 (chicken fried steak); Tuesday, July 22 (chicken broccoli fettuccini); Wednesday, July 23 (taco salad). Suggested $6 donation for seniors/volunteers; costs $8.50 for adults/teens; $6 for 12 and under. (541-523-6591).

BOARDMAN: noon to 12:30 p.m. at Boardman Senior Center, 100 Tatone St. Menu: Thursday, July 17 (Birthday lunch: turkey a’la king); Tuesday, July 22 (meatloaf). Costs $5 for seniors; $6 for others. (541-481-3257).

HEPPNER: 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, 190 N. Main St. Menu: Tuesday, July 22 (hot dog bar). Free for ages 60-plus; $5 for others. (541-667-7865).

HERMISTON: noon to 12:30 p.m. at Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 NE Second St. Menu: Thursday, July 17 (baked fish); Tuesday, July 22 (tator tots/nachos). Costs $5; free for ages 10 and under. (Call 541-567-3582 for Meals on Wheels).

IRRIGON: noon at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane. Menu: Monday, July 21 (oven-baked chicken). Costs $5 for seniors; $6 for others. (Place order by Friday at 541-922-3334).

JOHN DAY: noon at the John Day Senior Center, 142 NE Dayton St. Menu: Thursday, July 17 (hamburger steak); Monday, July 21 (chicken Alfredo). Suggested $6 donation for 60 and older; costs $7 for those under 60 and all to-go meals. (541-575-1825).

LA GRANDE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Union County Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St. Menu: Thursday, July 17 (grilled ham & cheese sandwich); Friday, July 18 (fish & chips); Monday, July 21 (chicken cordon bleu); Tuesday, July 22 (chicken Alfredo); Wednesday, July 23 (Reuben sandwich). Suggested $5 donation for seniors; costs $10 for others. (541-963-7532).

MONUMENT: noon at the Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St. Menu: Tuesday, July 22 (pizza). Costs $6 for seniors; $7 for ages 60 and under. (541-934-2700).

PENDLETON: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BackFire Station, 911 SW Court Ave. Menu: Tuesday, July 22 (TBA). Free for ages 55-plus. (Pendleton Community Connections).

PENDLETON: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St. Menu: Wednesday, July 23 (hamburger). Free for ages 60 and older (donations accepted); costs $7 for all others. (541-276-1926).

PRAIRIE CITY: noon at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley Ave. Menu: Wednesday, July 23 (pork chops with stuffing). Costs $6. (541-820-4100).

STANFIELD: noon at the Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt Ave. Menu: Wednesday, July 23 (ham balls). The cost is $5. (541-449-1332).

WALLOWA COUNTY: 11:30 a.m. at 702 NW First St., Enterprise; and noon at 204 E. Second St., Wallowa. Menu: Friday, July 18 (Kielbasa & sauerkraut); Monday, July 21 (chicken bacon ranch salad); Wednesday, July 23 (chicken fried steak). Suggested $5 donation for seniors/volunteers; costs $12.50 for adults/teens; $5 for 12 and under. (541-426-3840, 541-886-8971).