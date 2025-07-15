Milton-Freewater City Council approves dial-a-ride service contract Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Councilors also approved a performance audit contract and extension of a restaurant lease

MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater City Council at its meeting Monday, July 14, approved contracts for a dial-a-ride taxi service and a performance audit.

Councilors voted unanimously to authorize City Manager Chad Morris to finalize a new two-year contract at a rate of $7,000 per month for the city’s dial-a-ride taxi service, which provides rides to seniors and people with disabilities in and around Milton-Freewater.

City officials said the service provides rides to people within a 5-mile radius of the city center. Rides cost $1 within the city limits and $2 outside of the city limits. The service operates Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Councilors also voted unanimously to approve a three-year contract — which the city will renew annually — with a firm to do a professional financial audit of the city. Under the contract, Morris told the council the auditing services will cost the city $54,000 this year. The cost of the audit will increase by a small amount each year, he said.

The city has used the firm’s auditing services for more than three years. In the past, Morris said the city has had difficulty finding firms due to the city’s isolated location.

Oregon law requires the finances of city and county governments be audited every year, with limited exceptions.

Golf course restaurant lease

Councilors also voted unanimously to approve a one-year lease extension for a privately-operated restaurant at the city’s golf course.

Morris said the tenant pays $500 a month. Morris described the building — which was originally a house — as an old, aging building.

City officials said the one-year lease will give the city time to assess the building’s condition, identify necessary improvements and develop a plan that could potentially allow the city to collect more money in rent.