BREAKING: Pendleton City Council appoints Sean Butler to Ward 2 seat Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint Sean Butler to the vacant Ward 2 seat.

The council carried a 7-0 vote during its regular meeting July 15 at Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorian Ave. Prior to the vote, members held a special meeting to interview Michael Avery, the other candidate for the position, before making their decision in open session.

Butler will serve through the end of 2026, completing part of a term left vacant by former Councilor Sally Branson’s resignation.

Branson had three and a half years remaining in her term. The seat will be up for election next year to fill the final two years.

