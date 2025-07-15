UPDATE: I-84 from Pendleton to La Grande reopens after crash Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

LA GRANDE — A crash that closed Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon on Tuesday, July 15, has been cleared. The interstate was reopened Tuesday afternoon.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed from Milepost 216, 7 miles east of Pendleton, to Milepost 265, just east of La Grande, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The closure was due to a multi-vehicle crash at Milepost 226, which was blocking the road.

ODOT recommends drivers check TripCheck.com for updates on traffic and road conditions.