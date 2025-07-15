Amazon partners with CTUIR to restore Birch Creek flows and fish Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

MISSION — Amazon launched its first water replenishment project in Oregon, partnering with tribal leaders and conservation groups to restore stream flows in Birch Creek and protect fish habitats in the Umatilla Basin.

As part of the initiative, Amazon Web Services will work with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and Trout Unlimited to restore water to Birch Creek, a key stream of the Umatilla River in Eastern Oregon.

The voluntary program pays landowners to leave water in the watershed rather than diverting it for irrigation or other uses. The goal is to increase water flow in the creek, which serves as a critical breeding ground for Mid-Columbia steelhead trout.

Anton Chiono, habitat conservation project leader of CTUIR’s Department of Natural Resources, said the effort supports the tribes’ broader goals of restoring fisheries in the basin and improving survival and spawning conditions for steelhead.

“Fishing is a recreational pastime and a key part of the local economy,” Chiono said. “We’re hoping to see steelhead populations increase by getting more water in Birch Creek and helping the fisheries.”

The program also benefits landowners who may find irrigation costly or burdensome. Instead of diverting water for crops, landowners can be paid to keep water in-stream, effectively “growing fish” instead of plants.

“In many cases, it’s less of a hassle than using the water for irrigation,” Chiono said. “It can be a great revenue source, and we’re hoping it’s a win for everyone involved.”

On a hot, sunny afternoon July 14, the stream running through a river ditch on Birch Creek Road dried up under the summer heat. Chinon said the dried-up stream highlights the urgency of the water restoration project.

The program is expected to replenish 325 million gallons — or about 1,000 acre-feet — of water annually to the Birch Creek watershed. Organizers say the project also will support broader habitat restoration efforts already underway in the region.

Will Hewes, water sustainability lead of AWS, said a new project in Eastern Oregon highlights the company’s broader commitment to environmental stewardship and community well-being.

“Water is the lifeblood of Eastern Oregon’s communities and economy,” Hewes said. “This project represents our broader commitment to being a positive contributor to the local environment and community well-being.”

Hewes said the project takes a collaborative approach that honors local knowledge and priorities.

By keeping water in Birch Creek, the effort supports endangered steelhead populations, strengthens the watershed that local communities rely on and shows how Amazon works with conservation experts and residents to develop solutions that benefit both ecosystems and people.

The Birch Creek project also supports Amazon’s broader commitment to becoming water positive by 2030 — meaning the company will return more water to communities and the environment than it uses.

Hewes said the project will deliver lasting benefits to Eastern Oregon, a region he is proud to call home.

Chiono said they recently completed restoration work on Lower Birch Creek.

“If you drive along Lower Birch Creek near the mouth, not far from Wreath, you can see some of the restoration projects in progress,” he said. “We’re working with a willing private landowner who’s excited about the partnership.”

He added that steelhead have returned this year.

“They actually made redds on that property — fish nests where they lay eggs,” he said. “It’s gratifying to see the restoration pay off and the fish respond.”

Chiono encouraged community members interested in seeing the work firsthand to visit the site, just upstream from Reith Road on Birch Creek.

About YASSER MARTE | East Oregonian Yasser Marte is a reporter for the East Oregonian.