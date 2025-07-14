BREAKING: Wildfire burning near Helix Published 7:12 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

HELIX — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has reported a wildfire is burning in the area of North Juniper Canyon Road, Vanscycle Road and Butler Grade Road outside Helix.

Two homes have been contacted to evacuate near Butler Grade and Vanscyle roads, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies are monitoring the situation, and fire units are working the fire.

Pacific Power has reported it deenergized power lines in the area due to the fire, leaving 42 customers without power.

The sheriff’s office has requested members of public to stay out of the area for their safety and to allow fire units to work the fire.

More to come.