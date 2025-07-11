Pendleton Whisky Music Fest Kick-Off Party in photos

Published 8:25 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

By LUCAS HELLBERG | East Oregonian

1/4
Musicians perform on stage July 11, 2025, in downtown Pendleton for the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest Kick-Off Party. (Lucas Hellberg/East Oregonian)

