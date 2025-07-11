Home
Pendleton Whisky Music Fest Kick-Off Party in photos
Published 8:25 pm Friday, July 11, 2025
By LUCAS HELLBERG | East Oregonian
Musicians perform on stage July 11, 2025, in downtown Pendleton for the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest Kick-Off Party. (Lucas Hellberg/East Oregonian)
It's not always about the whisky July 11, 2025, during the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest Kick-Off Party in downtown Pendleton. (Lucas Hellberg/East Oregonian)
Pendleton's Main Street gets busy July 11, 2025, for the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest Kick-Off Party. (Lucas Hellberg/East Oregonian)
Pendleton police keep an eye on the scene July 11, 2025, on Main Street during the Pendleton Music Whisky Fest Kick-Off Party. (Lucas Hellberg/East Oregonian)
