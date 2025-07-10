Power House hosts Walla Walla Movie Crush Published 6:06 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

WALLA WALLA — A blend of narratives, documentaries, animation, music videos and experimental films are featured during the Walla Walla Movie Crush.

The ninth annual event is July 11-13 at the Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. The event is programmed thematically and consists of hour-long blocks of short films. The sessions allow time for the screenings and a few minutes of conversation with visiting filmmakers. According to a press release, the films showcase more than 100 new shorts, including “Oscar winners, household names, rising stars and wunderkinds.”

Tickets and festival passes range from $50 to $500 via www.themoviecrush.com.