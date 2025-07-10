Pendleton UAS breaks ground on new hangar Published 7:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

PENDLETON — Construction is underway on a new hangar on the Pendleton UAS Industrial Park.

Construction of the new hangar began June 26 with completion expected in January 2026. The park, which the city of Pendleton owns and operates, offers space for development and testing of unmanned aerial systems — drones — near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport at Pendleton.

The new building, Flex Hangar III, will be 18,000 square feet and include three 6,000-foot bays, each with a private entrance. According to a press release about the groundbreaking, the hangar will “support the evolving needs of commercial aerospace and defense customers” and is now open for pre-leasing.

“Flex Hangar III will be our third large hangar designed and built to support our growing UAS customer base and will be the first permanent structure located in our new UAS Industrial Park,” airport engineer Wayne Green said.

The hangar is being built in the 160-acre Phase IV UAS Industrial Park. It will feature 60-foot bifold aircraft doors, 12-foot delivery truck doors, a mezzanine space, taxiway golf access as well as private gated entry, 1,000 square feet of office space per bay, two private restrooms per unit and radiant heated floors.

“The Pendleton UAS Test Range has become an important economic driver for the city of Pendleton and the surrounding region,” said Steve Chrisman, economic development and airport director for the city. “Each new hangar we construct attracts new companies, commerce and investment into Oregon.”

Preleasing isavailable for qualified aerospace, defense and UAS companies looking to establish operations at the Pendleton UAS Test Range.