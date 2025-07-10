OSP arrests Hermiston man for DUII, hit-and-run, more Published 4:00 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

HERMISTON — A Hermiston man is on the hook for driving drunk and fleeing the scene of a crash that sent another vehicle rolling, Oregon State Police reported.

State police at approximately 4:08 p.m Wednesday, July 9, responded to a crash at the intersection of Bensel Road and Highway 395 near Hermiston.

OSP reported Angel Ranulfo Ortiz Gonzalez, 28, of Hermiston, was driving a gray Nissan Altima on Bensel Road when he stopped at the intersection. Jade Nicole Bohannon, 25, of Richland, Washington, was driving a white Ford Ranger north on Highway 395 when Gonzalez pulled out in front, causing the Ford to roll.

Gonzalez took off, according to OSP, and crashed at another location, then fled on foot. Police detained him soon after.

According to state police, Gonzalez displayed signs of impairment and consented to a field sobriety test, which showed further signs of impairment. His final breath sample was .10% blood-alcohol content, higher than Oregon’s 0.08% limit.

Oregon State Police arrested Gonzalez and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail for driving under the influence, reckless driving, hit-and-run, two counts of reckless endangering and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.

OSP did not report anyone suffered injuries in the collision.