Neighborhood Center in Morrow County features weekly bag sales Published 5:30 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

MORROW COUNTY — The Neighborhood Center of South Morrow County recently received a facelift with reorganized display shelves and freshly painted walls.

Coordinator Nikki Clark invites people to stop in for savings on Bag Wednesdays at the thrift store, 441 N. Main St., Heppner — stuff a bag with new and gently used items, including clothing, books, games, glassware, toys and more for $15. In addition to the thrift store, the nonprofit organization operates a food pantry and provides emergency assistance for eligible residents in south Morrow County.

Also, the thrift store accepts donations during its regular retail hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the food pantry or to inquire about volunteering, call 541-676-5024.