Irrigon pastor offers listening ear

Published 5:30 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Hermiston Herald

Jayson Derowitsch, pastor of Columbia View Community Church, and his dog, Max, launched an informal program on July 9, 2025, to have conversations with people at Irrigon Marina Park. He will continue weekly through the summer months. (Jayson Derowitsch/Contributed Photo)

IRRIGON — An Irrigon pastor recently launched an informal program as an outreach to visit with people in the community.

Recognizing that the chaos of the world can be alarming and overwhelming, Jayson Derowitsch, of Columbia View Community Church, invites people to meet up for conversation about God, relationships, politics or just to vent. Derowitsch, along with his German shepherd, Max, will hang out each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for the rest of the summer at Irrigon Marina Park, 430 NE Eighth St.

“If you just want to vent about life things … I am a good listener,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Consider this an open invitation.”

After the first night on July 9, he said even though the weather was hot and windy, he had some “awesome conversations.” For questions, call the Irrigon pastor at the church via 541-922-4531.

You Might Like

Marketplace