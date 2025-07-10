Domestic Violence Services hosts yard sale in Hermiston Published 6:45 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

HERMISTON — Domestic Violence Services invites the community to find some treasures while supporting the nonprofit organization.

The DVS yard sale is Friday, July 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at the Hermiston First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave. According to a press release, there are many great items to choose from. Also, DVS representatives will be on-site to discuss the organization’s services and answer any questions.

Domestic Violence Services has served Umatilla and Morrow counties since 1977. For more information, visit www.dvs-or.org or search Facebook via bit.ly/4fnoYU5.