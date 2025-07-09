Pendleton Round-Up accepts Westward Ho! Parade entries Published 5:30 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

PENDLETON — Before making plans to hitch up the wagon for the 2025 Westward Ho! Parade, an application must be submitted.

According to the Pendleton Round-Up website, the parade entry fee is $35. The application deadline is Sunday, July 20, by 11:55 p.m. Applicants will receive a confirmation via email.

The entirely nonmotorized parade features animal-powered covered wagons, buggies and coaches, as well as a mounted band, marching bands and walking groups. This year’s parade is Sept. 12, starting at 10 a.m. in downtown Pendleton.

To register or for more information, search www.pendletonroundup.com. Parade packets will be mailed in mid-August; if registered entries do not receive a packet by Aug. 22, email info@pendletonroundup.com.