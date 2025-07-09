Pendleton Police Department to lease vehicles Published 7:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

City council interviews applicant for open Ward 2 seat

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Police Department is going to lease its next fleet of vehicles rather than buy them.

The city council at a special meeting Tuesday, July 8, unanimously approved a five-year lease agreement with Bancorp, a sole-source provider, to replace the police department’s aging vehicles.

Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byron said the lease represents a shift in strategy for the department, which has historically purchased vehicles outright.

The council also interviewed a candidate for the open Ward 2 seat.

Byron requested $162,182.66 per year for five years to lease eight patrol sport-utility vehicles and two Ford F-150 pickups.

“This is the first time we’re using a leasing program,” he said. “Historically, we’ve always purchased our vehicles. But last year, buying just three SUVs and outfitting them cost about $220,000. We believe leasing is a more economically feasible option.”

Byron said the pickups are expected to remain in service longer than the SUVs, which likely will reach the end of their usable life by the time the lease expires. The Ford F-150s will be assigned to other divisions, including the property crimes unit, where detectives often need to transport recovered items.

The council then shifted focus to interview candidates for the vacant Ward 2 seat. Sean Butler took part in a public interview with the council after a private interview with City Manager Robb Corbett.

Mayor McKennon McDonald said the city received a letter of interest and a resume from Butler.

During the interview, Butler spoke about his background and community involvement.

“I moved here from Phoenix, Arizona, in 2020 and bought a house in the North Hills neighborhood,” he said. “I’m involved with the Elgin Opera House and the Pendleton Theater Co. My wife, Karen Taylor, works with the theater and the Christian Science Building.”

Butler works for the Umatilla National Forest as the recreational program manager, overseeing camping, boating, trails and restroom facilities. He also mentioned upcoming active fire duty in Alaska.

“Starting Friday, I’ll be on a Type 3 team and might head to Alaska for a two-week assignment,” he said. “I’ll be working at the tanker air base, helping with retardant planes and assisting jumpers from helicopters.”

After answering a series of questions, councilors ranked Butler on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 indicating a weak candidate and 5 indicating a strong candidate. The rankings were submitted to Pendleton city recorder Donna Biggerstaff.

The other candidate, Michael Avery, was unable to attend the interview. The council rescheduled his public interview for July 15 during the next city council meeting at 7 p.m. The council is expected to vote that evening to fill the vacancy.