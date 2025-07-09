Art contest highlights youth suicide prevention Published 5:30 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

HILLSBORO — Youths and young adults ages 13-21 from Oregon are invited to submit an entry for the Create Resilience Youth Art Contest for Suicide Prevention.

Presented by the Hold On Campaign for Suicide Prevention, the contest features three cash prizes, ranging from $250 to $350. In addition, two $50 honorable mentions will be awarded. The contest is funded by the Oregon Council for Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.

According to the Hold On website, the contest can help youth mental health by eliminating silence, shame and stigma. Creativity is encouraged, with entries — essay, poetry, a story, a song, artwork, photography, dance — focusing on expressing ideas on how to improve youth mental health.

Entries must be submitted by Aug. 1. For more information and to enter, visit bit.ly/3Ixu2Ki. For questions, email diane@holdoncampaign.org. Winners will be announced on Sept. 10 — World Suicide Prevention Day.

The Hold On Campaign was founded by Dr. Diane Kaufman, a poet, artist and child psychiatrist. She is the director of the Arts & Healing Resilience Center at Mind Matters in Hillsboro. For more information, visit www.holdoncampaign.org.