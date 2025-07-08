Reptile show comes to Hermiston senior center Published 5:30 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

HERMISTON — Get ready for a wild adventure as Oregon Reptile Views presents a show in Hermiston.

Hosted by the Hermiston Public Library, the program is Wednesday, July 9, 3 p.m. at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 NE Second St. There is no admission charge.

According to the organization’s website, Oregon Reptile Views was founded in 2020 by Jordan Vicars as a rescue and rehabilitation program. Staff and volunteers are passionate about wildlife conservation and are committed to providing the highest level of care to each animal in their care.

For information about other library programs, visit ​​www.hermiston.gov/library. To learn more about Oregon Reptile Views, search www.oregonreptileviews.com.