Mirasol clinic hosts community health fair in Hermiston Published 5:30 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

HERMISTON — The community is invited to the Mirasol Family Health Fair, which includes free food and drinks, along with a variety of activities, including raffle prizes, face painting, bubbles and a sidewalk chalk area.

The family-friendly event is July 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mirasol Family Health Center, 589 NW 11th St., Hermiston. This community health fair will feature immunizations, sports physicals, well-child and blood pressure checks, and health and nutrition information. In addition, attendees can learn about the wide variety of services the health center provides.

A full-service family practice clinic, Mirasol is affiliated with the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. For more information, call 541-567-1717, visit www.yvfwc.com or search Facebook via bit.ly/3Bach0h.