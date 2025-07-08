Irrigon cancels July 8 farmers market Published 5:30 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

IRRIGON — Anticipating triple-digit heat, the Irrigon Farmers Market announced its Tuesday, July 8, event is canceled.

According to the market’s Facebook page, organizers are looking for a facility that has air conditioning that can be utilized when the weather forecast predicts extremely hot weather.

In other market news, the Irrigon Farmers Market Family Fun Night is scheduled for July 15, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Irrigon Event Plaza, 420 NE Main Ave. In addition to the regular market offerings, the evening features family karaoke, bouncy houses, simulated bull riding and entertainment by Generation Cloggers. Also, paint night with Michelle Hooper requires advance registration.

For up-to-date market information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3ZhtGxh. For questions, email irrigonfarmersmarket@ci.irrigon.or.us.