Oregon Peer Workforce Conference returns in August to Pendleton Published 1:03 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

PENDLETON — The Oregon Peer Workforce Conference returns Aug. 21-22 to the Pendleton Convention Center.

The conference is now in its second year. The Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. in an announcement Monday, July 7, reported the event is to celebrate and strengthen the role of Oregon-based behavioral health professionals and peer support specialists.

The theme of the conference is “resilience, perseverance and integrity.” Through sessions and panels, Greater Oregon Behavioral Health said participants will explore how the theme shapes their work.

The conference is open to individuals who work with behavioral health peer support specialists. To learn more about the conference, go to oregonpeerconference.org.