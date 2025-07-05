Pendleton celebrates Independence Day

The Zom-B13 float celebrates Independence Day July 4, 2025, with the city of Pendleton's parade through downtown. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Youth in Pendleton wave flags July 4, 2025, during the Fourth of July parade downtown. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Noelly, 8, gets her face painted July 4, 2025, during the city of Pendleton’s Independence Day celebrations. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Attendees wave to passing floats and parade participants July 4, 2025, in downtown Pendleton. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Palmer, 3, tosses a bag July 4, 2025, at Roy Raley Park in Pendleton during the city’s Fourth of July celebration. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
The Zom-B13 float celebrates Independence Day July 4, 2025, with the city of Pendleton’s parade through downtown. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
A fan surprises Smokey Bear during the Independence Day parade in Pendleton. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Rafe Ruiz prepares to throw a baseball at the dunk tank bullseye July 4, 2025, as part of Pendleton’s Fourth of July celebrations. Rafe said he liked throwing the ball because “it bounces the guy into the water.” (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Nolan Bylenga drops into the dunk tank during Pendleton’s Independence Day celebrations July 4, 2025. Bylenga spent about 30 minutes shivering and repeatedly getting dunked in cold water by enthusiastic children. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Pendleton residents set off sparklers in the street July 4, 2025, before the community’s annual fireworks show. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)
Fireworks light the sky July 4, 2025, over the Umatilla River in Pendleton as part of the community’s annual Independence Day celebrations. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)