UPDATE: Pilot Rock sawmill closure due to market pressure Published 11:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

PILOT ROCK — Woodgrain Inc. is closing its sawmill in Pilot Rock on or after Sept. 1.

The Dislocated Worker Unit of the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission’s Office of Workforce Investments on Tuesday, July 1, issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — or WARN notice — about the pending closure. According to the notice, Woodgrain will lay off all 62 workers at the plant.

In a statement July 3, the company said it is consolidating the Pilot Rock operation with the La Grande facility.

“Woodgrain is committed to making the transition as smooth and respectful as possible and is encouraging employees to explore open positions at other Woodgrain locations,” the company said in a statement.

Greg Easton, vice president of Woodgrain’s Millwork and Lumber Division, said the decision was made because of market factors.

“Unfortunately, the wood products industry is facing serious, ongoing challenges,” he said, “from rising costs to sustained market pressures, which have made it harder for smaller mills like Pilot Rock to stay competitive despite the team’s hard work, commitment and pride they’ve put into what they do every day.”

Tracy Hayes, the director of Human Resources for Woodgrain Millwork and Lumber Division, sent a letter July 1 to Michael Welter, the rapid response coordinator for the Office of Workforce Investments, and to Pilot Rock Mayor Randy Gawith telling them about the coming shutdown.

“This is to advise you that on or after September 1, 2025, Woodgrain Inc. will permanently close its Pilot Rock sawmill located at 600 NW Cedar St., Pilot Rock, OR 97868,” according to the letter. “The number of employees affected is 62. A list of the affected positions is enclosed. Affected employees do not have bumping rights, as they are not represented by a union.”

The list does not provide names of employees but job titles and positions, covering everyone from the lead manager to chain pullers and millwrights.