Stanfield Community Center seeks fence builders Published 5:30 am Friday, July 4, 2025

STANFIELD — Volunteers are invited to help with a fence-building project at the Stanfield Community Center, 225 W. Roosevelt Ave.

The center is constructing an outdoor eating area with picnic tables and need help with building the fence. The fence construction project will begin Thursday, July 10, and continue through Saturday, July 12.

For more information, search Facebook via bit.ly/3Qh1wh8. To volunteer, text 541-571-4696.

——— Tammy Malgesini, Hermiston Herald