Whisky Fest kicks off with free Party in Pendleton

Published 5:30 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

By East Oregonian

The free kick-off party for Pendleton Whisky Music Fest will draw a crowd on July 11, 2025, in downtown Pendleton. The music festival is July 12, 2025, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds; some grandstand seats are still available. (Pendleton Whisky Music Fest/Contributed Photo)

PENDLETON — The ninth annual Pendleton Whisky Music Fest features headliner Cody Johnson, three-time Grammy winner Nelly, Riley Green, Ian Munsick and Jacquie Roar.

The festival is Saturday, July 12, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. The gates open at 3 p.m. and the music starts at 4 p.m.

While the only remaining seats are high in the grandstands, music lovers can enjoy the “Party in Pendleton” during the free kick-off party on Friday, July 11, 6 p.m. to midnight on Main Street in downtown Pendleton. Performers include Kurt Van Meter, The Chattahoochees and DJ Sovern-T.

To purchase grandstand seats ($119), visit www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com/tickets. For questions, email tickets@pendletonroundup.com.

——— Tammy Malgesini, East Oregonian

