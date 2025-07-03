UPDATE: Task forces arrive to combat wildfire near Hermiston Published 1:51 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Cold Springs Fire that erupted July 2 prompts major response from Oregon State Fire Marshal

HERMISTON — Local, state and federal agencies are working to fully contain and put an end to the wildfire near Hermiston.

Task forces from Clackamas and Washington counties sent through an immediate response arrived Wednesday night, July 2, were briefed, and went to work on the Cold Springs Fire.

They will get some rest July 3, the Oregon State Fire Marshal reported in an update.

Two more task forces from Linn and Yamhill counties and the Green Incident Management Team were briefed at 9 a.m. July 3 and got to work.

The Cold Springs Fire started July 2 around 2 p.m., the OSFM reported. Winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph along with temperatures reaching into the lower 90s helped fuel the blaze.

Initial reports of the fire threatening numerous structures prompted an immediate third alarm and a rapid, coordinated response, the OSFM reported.

Using the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System, the state fire marshal provided aerial assets along with federal partners.

Despite challenging conditions, Umatilla County Fire District No. 1 with aid and federal resources successfully halted the fire’s forward progress late July 2.

The conflagration prompted the Oregon State Fire Marshal to mobilize four task forces and an incident management team. The OSFM Green Team, under the command of Lance Lighty, assumed command of the fire the morning of July 3.

“One home was lost, but firefighters successfully saved several other residences and a barn through aggressive direct structure protection,” according to the state fire marshal’s update.

“Local landowners played a key role, using heavy equipment and tractors to establish control lines and assist with containment efforts.”

Utility companies rerouted power to minimize disruptions. Pacific Power crews remain on scene to address damaged poles.

Operations continued overnight with crews reinforcing containment and evaluating structures in and around the fire perimeter.

Two structural task forces from Washington and Clackamas counties assisted overnight with suppression efforts and mop-up operations around structures. Task forces from Linn and Yamhill counties are arriving July 3 to reinforce containment lines and give initial crews some much-needed relief.

“This was a fast-moving, wind-driven fire with homes immediately at risk,” according to OSFM Deputy Chief Travis Medema. “The quick response and strong coordination between local firefighters, landowners and state partners prevented further structural loss and got us to a strong containment position overnight. It’s already proving to be a busy fire season — this kind of coordination makes all the difference to save lives and protect property.”

The forecast for July 3 calls for lower winds and slightly cooler temperatures — favorable conditions, according to the state fire marshal, for continued progress on containment.

EVACUATION LEVELS

LEVEL 2 (BE SET) — South of Highway 730 to Cold Springs Reservoir between Tabor Road and Highway 37

LEVEL1 (BE READY) — Salmon Point all the way west to Hat Rock, and North of Highway 37 to Juniper Canyon.

The Red Cross shelter is open at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston.

To check on changes to evacuation levels, visit the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UmatillaCountySheriff.