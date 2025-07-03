Letter: Bureaucracy replaces common sense Published 11:15 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

I am writing in reference to the June 25 article written by the Baker City Herald regarding the disabled Navy retiree whose property suffered damage as the result of negligence by U. S. Forest Service employees who were doing a “prescribed burn,” which moved onto private land.

This is a matter which could easily have been handled by any one of dozens of local U. S. Forest Service managers.

There doesn’t seem to be any question as to liability. And, in fact, the Forest Service initially said they would work with the owner of the private property to provide compensation.

Instead, the landowner had to contact an official in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he learned he would have to file a claim. The landowner wasn’t even home at the time of the fire.

He was told that it could take up to two years for his claim to be reviewed. Those with knowledge dealing with experiencing the claims process say it would likely be even longer.

Federal rules state that the federal government has sovereign immunity against claims when employees are performing their duties even if they are negligent, not to mention they have the power and the deep pockets.

Conversely, were the situation reversed, a private citizen causing damage to federal land is subject to fines and up to five years in prison. Farmers and ranchers have experienced egregious treatment for such infractions.

Once again, bureaucracy has replaced common sense.

George Murdock

Pendleton