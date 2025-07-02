Williams takes the reins of Umatilla football team Published 6:57 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

UMATILLA — A forgotten recruiting letter in the bottom of a junk drawer changed John Williams’ life.

The Inglewood, California, native had a successful high school career as a fullback and defensive end, and went on to play at Santa Monica College, where he was a teammate of NFL great Isaac Bruce, before entering the workforce.

“I didn’t play for a year and a half,” Williams said. “I just worked. Then I decided I needed something different. I knew I had to go back to school. I found an old recruiting letter from Eastern Oregon (University) in my junk drawer and called coach (Orson) Christensen and said, ‘do you still want me?’ The rest is history.”

Williams was recently hired to coach the Umatilla High School football team, replacing Steven Williams (no relation), whose Vikings went 1-7 overall last year.

“I had just finished an interview for the assistant track coach job (which he got), and when we were done, I asked (athletic director Dan Durfey) if I could throw my hat in the ring for the football job,” said Williams, who was an assistant coach last year. “I don’t think anyone thought I was interested in it. I think he (Durfey) was surprised when I talked to him about it.”

Now, Williams is ready to take on the Eastern Oregon League, and has a handful of players with experience returning to the field.

“We had a team meeting and there seems to be quite a few kids coming back,” Williams said. “I think we have three seniors, and lineman Jose Orozco, who was a freshman last year, should be pretty good.”

The Vikings return junior Maddex Caballero at running back and sophomore quarterback Xzavier Rodriguez, who will get competition from senior O.J. Salas.

“We have a little competition for that job,” Williams said. “Xzavier has the experience, but O.J. has been working pretty hard. We also have Linkin Zamudio (junior RB/LB) and some freshmen who started last year. We have experience, they are just young.”

Williams has had open weight room and other programs for the players this summer, but it has been hit and miss with work and other sports.

“In the summer, a lot of kids are working so you don’t get the full team showing up,” Williams said. “Football was the main sport when I was growing up. Now it’s basketball and baseball.”

Williams, who graduated from Inglewood High School in 1990, participated in football, wrestling, track and swimming in high school, but football was his main sport.

He got a handful of college offers, and chose to stay close to home until he decided to make a change.

“I redshirted my first year at Eastern,” Williams said. “I played fullback, then tight end my senior year. After I graduated, I just stayed in the area.”

He met his wife, Amy Ashton-Williams, in college, and they made their home in Pendleton where they raised five children.

Williams, who is working on his master’s degree, will begin his fifth year of teaching in the Umatilla School District this fall. He taught at McNary Heights Elementary School, but will teach fifth grade at the new Columbia Vista Intermediate.

Williams will have veteran assistant coaches Davie Salas, Ian Coyle and Arrik Russell on the sidelines, along with Trey Trevino.

The Vikings open their season Aug. 29 at The Dalles.