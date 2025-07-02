Watch free summer movies under the stars in Hermiston Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

HERMISTON — Popcorn, a blanket and a movie under the stars — Hermiston families can enjoy all that and a side of fries in July.

Hermiston Parks and Recreation kicks off its Summer Movies in the Park series July 11 at Butte Park. Sponsored by Lamb Weston, the free event runs for three Fridays and features family-friendly films with complimentary hot fries at each screening.

This year’s lineup includes big-screen adventures with bears, lost worlds and a stranded robot:

July 11 – “Brother Bear”

July 18 – “Journey to the Center of the Earth” (2008)

July 25 – “The Wild Robot”

All movies begin at dusk, around 8:45 p.m. and admission is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks and their favorite movie-watching companions.

Screenings take place at Butte Park, 1245 NW Seventh St., next to the Funland playground.

For updates or more information, visit the Hermiston Parks and Recreation website or follow the department on Facebook.