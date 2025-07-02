Stanfield volleyball under new leadership with Woods Published 6:50 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

STANFIELD — Harlee Woods knows she has big shoes to fill as the new Stanfield volleyball coach, but she’s already rolled up her sleeves and gotten her hands dirty.

“I was a little hesitant,” Woods said of applying for the job. “It’s scary. I wish I would have had one year under my belt as an assistant. I’m excited. The open gyms have been amazing. We are bringing something old

and making it new. We need to get the younger girls to get where they need to be.”

Woods, 28, replaces Blaine Ganvoa, who took over the Tigers in 2018.

“I told the school at the end of the ’23 season that ’24 would be my last season,” Ganvoa said. “I asked them not to say anything. It’s just time for me to move on. I have personal and professional goals I want to put attention to. It’s time for someone else to take over. My family has been so supportive and it’s time to give time back.”

In seven years with the Tigers, Ganvoa had a 102-66 record and took his team to the 2A state playoffs five times. Stanfield placed fourth in 2022 and fifth in 2024 with a record of 19-7. In 2019, he took the Tigers to the state playoffs for the first time since 1990.

A new beginning

Woods was a standout volleyball player at Condon/Wheeler, helping the Knights to second place at the 2013 1A state tournament. They finished the season with a 25-3 overall record and won the Big Sky League title with an 8-0 record. The 5-9 outside hitter earned second-team all-conference honors.

“That was super fun,” Woods said of placing at state. “It was an incredible experience.”

The Knights then went on to win the 1A state basketball title with a perfect 30-0 overall record, beating Damascus Christian 57-52 in the title game.

“I was part of it, but I was a volleyball player in a basketball uniform, according to (coach) Teresa Humphrey,” Woods said.

Woods’ family moved to Nyssa her senior year, elevating her from 1A to 3A athletics. Nyssa was 9-14 overall in the Eastern Oregon League volleyball standings and lost in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

Woods did not play basketball for the Bulldogs.

Woods graduated from Nyssa in 2015, but did not pursue athletics in college.

“I chose to do school instead,” she said. “I had a chance to play for Lewis-Clark State College (Lewiston, Idaho) but I did not.”

Woods had her first coaching job at Waldport as a volunteer assistant, and has helped put her stamp on youth programs ever since.

“I have been coaching at Stanfield for middle school volleyball for two years, and basketball for three,” Wood said. “I coached club ball last for the Storm U-14, and I’m helping them again this year. Club tryouts are in July.”

Woods has had between 10-12 players at open gym this summer. The Tigers return three seniors — Giselle Ramos, Kahleigha Haney and Kenya Dovalina. There are a handful of juniors, and Taylor Sperr, a 6-foot junior, transferred from Echo.

“She will be a phenomenal help,” Woods said of Sperr. “She played club last year. It makes my heart happy seeing her hit the ball.”

Woods is working on her elementary degree through Western Governors University and has substituted in the Stanfield School District. She also works at the Ye Olde Pizza Shoppe in Hermiston.

The Tigers open their season Sept. 4 at Baker for a nonleague match.