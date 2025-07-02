Power House Theatre brings twice the laughter Published 5:30 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

WALLA WALLA — Back-to-back nights of stand-up comedy will feature a pair of ​​comediennes at Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla.

Kira Soltanovich will perform on July 18 and Susan Rice will take the stage on July 19. Both shows start at 7 p.m.

Soltanovich, also an actress and writer, is best known for her nearly nine years of correspondence work on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” Her 30-minute stand-up special, “Here Comes Trouble,” aired on Showtime. She has also taken the stage at numerous comedy clubs across the country and won several comedy festivals. Reserved seats are $25-$35 for adults and $20 for students.

A Pacific Northwest favorite, Rice’s 2024 “Don’t Tell Comedy” set garnered more than 1.4 million views on YouTube; her recent set dropped June 13. After cutting her chops during the mid-1980s in the Los Angeles comedy scene, she began touring across the country. Over the last decade, the septuagenarian found her niche in fundraising and organizing charity events, including the St. John Comedy Festival in her north Portland neighborhood. Reserved seats are $25.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.phtww.org or call 509-529-6500.

——— Tammy Malgesini, East Oregonian