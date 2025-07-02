Pendleton relocates Fourth of July fireworks show Published 7:55 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is relocating its annual Fourth of July fireworks show to the north side of the Pendleton Round-Up grounds.

Pendleton’s fireworks display has typically launched from the vacant parking lot southwest of Walmart. The city is moving the production due to fire and safety concerns with combustible materials in the previous launch zone.

This year, the fireworks will be launched from the north side of the Pendleton Round-Up grounds between the arena and the Umatilla River.

The city on the evening of July 4 will close the Pendleton River Parkway from Southwest 18th Street to Roy Raley Park, near Southwest 10th Street.

Although Roy Raley Park will be open, the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds will be closed during the event.

Pendleton’s Fourth of July celebrations also include the VFW Independence Day parade and community events at Roy Raley Park. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Pendleton City Hall, 500 SW Dorion Ave., and will travel east on Dorion to turn north onto Main Street, then turn west onto Southwest Court Avenue and proceed to Roy Raley Park, where the Fourth of July Community Celebration at runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.