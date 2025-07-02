Letter: Links Apartments in Umatilla are just fine Published 7:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

My following comments are regarding Ms. Wynnetta Johnson’s opinion of The Links Apartments in Umatilla in an article in the June 4, 2025, East Oregonian newspaper.

I have been a resident at The Links for 15 years this coming August. Being an employee for nearly eight years for Guardian and Ad-West under the management of Rolland Picthall had given me an ample privilege to observe the behavior of some residents.

In my opinion, the description Ms. Wynnetta Johnson has given of The Links is greatly over dramatized.

Never have I heard the sounds she described in her article in and around my unit, nor have I had other residents mention the same sounds in their units.

We now have a professional and skilled manager, Judie Gonzales, along with her husband, Derick, who are looking into all the issues that need to be addressed at The Links Apartments. It is most enjoyable to be living here.

Claudene Parker

Umatilla