Fire destroys car detail shop in Milton-Freewater Published 7:48 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

MILTON-FREEWATER — A large fire Sunday afternoon, June 29, in Milton-Freewater ripped through a car detail shop.

Fire crews responded around 4:30 p.m. June 29 to a fire at 10 NW Fifth Ave., according to the Milton-Freewater Fire Department report. Firefighters arrived to find flames engulfing a car detail shop next to the Golden Village Restaurant. The blaze destroyed two structures and at least 10 cars.

One firefighter was transported for heat exhaustion. No other injuries or casualties were reported.

A total of 36 personnel and 12 emergency units were dispatched to the scene from the Milton-Freewater Fire Department, Milton-Freewater Rural Fire and EMS, East Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and other departments and emergency agencies.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

— East Oregonian correspondent Sheila Hagar contributed to this report.