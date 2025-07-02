Boardman community BBQ seeks special ingredient: volunteers Published 5:30 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Columbia River Health also invites community partners to participate

BOARDMAN — Discover the joy of grilling and other volunteer activities during the annual Community BBQ hosted by Columbia River Health. In addition to firing up the barbie, the event will feature information booths, games, raffles and activities.

Karina Caldera, the clinic’s executive assistant, said the event resumed in August 2024 after a pause due to the global pandemic. Last year’s event, she said, drew nearly 400 people and 14 community partners participated.

“We want people to know the resources we offer, as well as other businesses and other medical facilities,” Caldera said. “It’s a really good opportunity for people in the area to see how many resources and services we have for the community.”

The Community BBQ is Aug. 15, noon to 3 p.m. outdoors at the health center, 450 Tatone St., Boardman. In addition to serving free food and drinks, agency staff are excited to show off their new mobile clinic.

Teens looking to fulfill community service hours and others interested in giving back to the community are invited to volunteer. Tasks include setting up, serving food, helping with activities and post-event cleanup. To inquire about getting involved, call 541-481-7212 or register via bit.ly/4k8Ctcj.

Also, businesses and nonprofit organizations interested in setting up a booth or sponsoring activities are invited to register via bit.ly/4lqlNOk. There is no fee. For questions, email Caldera at kcaldera@crhclinic.net or call 541-481-7212, extension 220.

“We’re looking to partner with more businesses and organizations,” Caldera said. “They can let people know about their services.”

In addition to food, Caldera said the family-friendly event will offer various activities for children. Kids can enjoy snow cones, get their faces painted, jump in bouncy houses and play games for a chance to win prizes.

“We have a lot of incredible things for the kids to come and have a good time,” Caldera said.

Before his retirement, Dr. Robert Boss worked to ensure that residents of the Boardman area would still have access to medical services in their community. His vision became a reality in 2005 when Columbia River Community Health Services was established, later changing its name to Columbia River Health.

For more information about the clinic, visit www.crhclinic.net or search Facebook via bit.ly/40vlo5a. For questions, call 541-481-7212 or email info@crhclinic.net.