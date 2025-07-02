UPDATE: Evacuations in effect for of Hermiston due to wildfire Published 4:06 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

HERMISTON — Fire crews are battling a wildfire in the Cold Springs Area north of Hermiston where Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police troopers notified residents in the area to evacuate.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, July 2, and prompted the closures of Highway 37 from East Walls Road to Highway 730 and the Highway 730 exit to Diagonal Road, according to Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, which was on the scene,

The fire district on its Facebook page also reported it requested air support to take on the blaze.

“All private aircraft and drones need to stay out of the airspace to allow resources to operate effectively,” according to the post.

The sheriff’s office reported the following evacuation levels are in effect:

LEVEL 3 (GO NOW!) from Tabor Road at East Walls Road and everything east to Highway 37 and everything south of Walls Road and Tabor Road to East Punkin Center Road along the railroad Tracks. (Hermiston area)

LEVEL 2 (GET SET) from Salmon Point all the way west to Hatrock.

LEVEL 1 (BE READY) from Nnorth of Hartle Road from Highway 37.

Law Enforcement and Umatilla County Search and Rescue units remain in the area in the event of further evacuation notifications. The sheriff’s office also reported the Red Cross is responding to set up a shelter at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston.