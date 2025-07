Births: July 2, 2025

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton

June 26, 2025

WALLAHEE — Georgia Susan Wallahee and Leo Leroy Wallahee, of Pendleton, a boy, Phoenix Lacey Wallahee.

June 28, 2025

LINDQUIST-FLETCHER — Destiny Rosemary Fletcher and Cody Allen Lindquist, of Pendleton; a girl, Willow Aspen Jean Marie Lindquist-Fletcher.

Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande

June 23, 2025

ELLISON — Leijana Hammick and Tristin Ellison, of La Grande; a boy, Malakye Brett Clay Ellison.

June 24, 2025

BURBANK — Jamey Kimberly Burbank and Owen Jonathon Burbank, of La Grande; a boy, Cade Jameson Burbank.

June 25, 2025

HAYNES — Olivia Kae Haynes and Dallin Ray Haynes, of La Grande; a girl, Winslow Joelle Haynes.

MOULTON — Breanna Moulton and Matt Moulton, of La Grande; a boy, Cade Collin Moulton.

RYMAN — Patimae Agbettoh and Leif Ryman, of La Grande; a girl, Freyja Dzifa Ryman.

June 26, 2025

RADKE — Sara Kate Radke and August Price Radke, of La Grande; a girl, Hattie Mae Radke.

June 28, 2025

COLLINS — Emily Collins and Patrick Collins, of La Grande; a boy, Summit James Collins.

June 29, 2025

HAAGEN — Abbey Jo Haagen and Jace Johnathan Lou Haagen, of La Grande; a girl, Layne Marie Haagen.