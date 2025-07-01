Veterans share stories through Red Badge Project Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

WALLA WALLA — Area veterans who are finding hope and healing through The Red Badge Project will share their stories during a special presentation on Thursday, July 10, 7 p.m. at the Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.

The project is dedicated to improving the lives of veterans by helping them find their voice through creative writing and storytelling. The nonprofit organization was co-founded by Tom Skerritt, an Air Force veteran and an actor known for his leading roles in “Top Gun,” “Alien,” “A River Runs Through It,” “Steel Magnolias” and “M*A*S*H” and former U.S. Army Capt. Evan Bailey.

According to the organization’s website, wounded warriors are supported in their “… journey to reconstruct their individual sense of purpose, understanding of self-worth and place in community, as they discover and give voice to their unique stories.” The process helps facilitate healing from invisible wounds, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

Classes are offered in conjunction with veteran centers in several Washington cities, including Walla Walla. The Power House presentation offers a unique opportunity to hear their stories outside of Red Badge classrooms.

While admission is free, reserve seats via www.phtww.org or by calling 509-529-6500. For more about The Red Badge Project, visit www.theredbadgeaproject.com.

——— Tammy Malgesini, East Oregonian