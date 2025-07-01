BREAKING: Pilot Rock sawmill shutting down Published 7:06 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

PILOT ROCK — Woodgrain Inc. is closing its sawmill in Pilot Rock on or after Sept. 1.

The Dislocated Worker Unit of the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission’s Office of Workforce Investments on Tuesday, July 1, issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — or WARN notice — about the pending closure. According to the notice, Woodgrain will layoff all 62 workers at the plant.

Tracy Hayes, the director of Human Resources for Woodgrain Lumber and Millwork Division, sent a letter July 1 to Michael Welter, the rapid response coordinator for the Office of Workforce Investments, and to Pilot Rock Mayor Randy Gawith telling them about the coming shutdown.

“This is to advise you that on or after September 1, 2025, Woodgrain Inc. will permanently close its Pilot Rock sawmill located at 600 NW Cedar St., Pilot Rock, OR 97868,” according to the letter. “The number of employees affected is 62. A list of the affected positions is enclosed. Affected employees do not have bumping rights, as they are not represented by a union.”

The list does not provide names of employees but job titles and positions, covering everyone from the lead manager to chain pullers and millwrights.

More to come.