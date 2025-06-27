Wildhorse Pow Wow celebrates culture Published 5:30 am Friday, June 27, 2025

MISSION — Native American culture is on showcase during the 29th annual Wildhorse Pow Wow July 4-6 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, off Interstate 84, exit 216.

Host drum Tha Cree will keep the beat during three days of singing, dancing and drumming. Contestants from across the United States and Canada will vie for more than $140,000 in cash and prizes while competing in two dozen categories.

With colorful regalia and intricate ceremonial clothing, the opening grand entry is Friday, July 4, 7 p.m. in the outdoor pow wow grounds. The event continues Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6, with grand entries at 1 p.m.

There is no admission charge for spectators. However, bring some cash as Native American artisans will sell their wares. In addition, there will be food and drink vendors. For more information, search www.wildhorseresort.com.

Also, Anishinaabe comic Homer Shadowheart will bring the laughs during the annual Pow Wow Comedy Show on Thursday, July 3, 7 p.m. in the Wildhorse Sports Bar. There is no admission charge for the 21 and older event.

Shadowheart has performed as a comedian, actor and musician for two decades. He lives in Cincinnati, where he’s an activist and hosts a podcast through the Urban Native Experience.

——— Tammy Malgesini, East Oregonian