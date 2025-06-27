Man involved in murder of CTUIR member goes to prison Published 11:07 am Friday, June 27, 2025

YAKIMA — A man connected to the 2018 murder of Rosenda Strong is serving more than two years in a federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Washington in a press release May 29 announced Chief U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Jamaal Antwan Pimms, 44, to 26 months in prison for a felony related to his role in the 2018 murder of Rosenda Strong, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and a descendant of the Yakama Nation.

Bastian also imposed a year of supervised release for Pimms.

Jedidah Iesha Moreno shot and killed Strong on or about Oct. 5, 2018, following an argument at a residence known as the House of Souls in Wapato, Washington, according to the press release. Following the murder, Moreno asked for help disposing of Strong’s body. Pimms and Andrew Norris Zack rolled Strong’s body into a freezer. The freezer, and other appliances, were loaded onto the back of a truck. The body, still inside the freezer, was then dumped near M&R Towing, off Highway 97 in Toppenish, Washington.

A citizen on July 4, 2029, discovered Moreno’s remains and contacted law enforcement.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Yakama Nation.

A third defendant, Andrew Norris Zack, pleaded guilty to charges in this case. His sentencing is Oct. 21.