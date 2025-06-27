Major Oregon transportation bill heads back to committee Published 10:56 am Friday, June 27, 2025

SALEM — A statewide transportation bill, HB 2025, has been taken off the floor of the state’s House of Representatives and is going back to committee.

Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, said Friday morning, June 27, he agreed to work with Democrats on the bill if they agreed to a 3 cents per gallon increase on the state’s gas tax — instead of the proposed 15 cents — and if that money goes toward maintaining county and city roads rather than building new ones. Smith also said he wants accountability measures for the Oregon Department of Transportation added to the bill.

More to come.