Cool Rides Car Show cruises into Hermiston

Published 5:30 am Friday, June 27, 2025

By Hermiston Herald

The 29th annual Cool Rides Car Show will feature vehicles like John Hopkins’ 1960 Chevrolet Impala on July 12, 2025, at McKenzie Park in Hermiston. (Tammy Malgesini/Hermiston Herald, File

HERMISTON — The Hermiston Classics Car Club is revving up for its 29th annual Cool Rides Car Show.

The event returns on July 12, at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St. The gates open at 7 a.m. Registration is $25 per vehicle; there is no fee for spectators.

This year’s show will include a special Saturday Market with support from the Maxwell Event Center. It will feature vendor booths, food and music. To inquire about vendor space, call 541-561-1047.

Most Popular

For more about the car show, search Facebook via bit.ly/4em4N9F. For questions, call 541-571-0141.

——— Tammy Malgesini, Hermiston Herald

You Might Like



Marketplace