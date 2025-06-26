Umatilla County towns celebrate Fourth of July Published 4:30 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

UMATILLA COUNTY — Cities across the region are blasting into the weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July. The federal holiday — this year on Friday, July 4 — commemorates the United States becoming an independent nation when the Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776.

Everything from parades, music, games, food and vendor booths, various community activities will feature fun, celebration and some fireworks shows. Here’s a look at what’s happening in Umatilla County:

HERMISTON

Hermiston’s annual Stars & Stripes Fourth of July Celebration returns with an afternoon and evening full of music, games, food and fireworks at Butte Park, 1245 NW Seventh St.

The free event blasts off at 3 p.m., drawing families from across the region to enjoy live entertainment, local vendors and a festive community atmosphere. In addition, Funland Playground and the Splash Pad will be open all day. The Wasteland Kings, a La Grande-based Americana band, will crank up the tunes at 6 p.m.

The night’s highlight, a dazzling fireworks show, will launch at 10 p.m. from the top of the Hermiston Butte, lighting up the sky. Tune into 93.7 FM for patriotic music while the fireworks blast off. Flaggers will help direct traffic after the show to assist drivers in exiting the area smoothly.

For the best seat in the house during Hermiston’s Fourth of July fireworks display, splash into the Stars & Stripes Pool Party on Friday, July 4, 6-10 p.m. at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, 879 W. Elm Ave. Advance tickets must be purchased by Thursday, July 3 (or until sold out).

Tickets are $15 for adults/teens and $10 for children 2-12. In addition, free parking passes are available upon request while supplies last. Tickets are available at the aquatic center office, Hermiston Parks & Recreation, 415 S. Highway 395, or online via bit.ly/hermistonrecreation.

The party includes swimming, games, music and dinner. In addition, the concession stand will be open. The celebration crescendoes at 10 p.m. with the fireworks show shot off from the Hermiston Butte.

For more information, visit www.hermiston.gov/parksrec or search Facebook via bit.ly/3SQQ7VT. For questions, call the pool at 541-289-7665 or the parks office at 541-667-5018.

MILTON-FREEWATER

Milton-Freewater will start Independence Day with a full plate — literally and figuratively — as community members gather for a morning of food, fitness and fundraising at Yantis Park.

The Milton-Freewater Fire Department will serve breakfast from 7-10:30 a.m. to support the Milton-Freewater Firefighters Association. The fundraiser helps provide safety equipment and educational resources. For $10 per adult and $5 per child, attendees will enjoy a classic breakfast of pancakes, bacon, eggs, coffee and juice.

At 8 a.m., the annual 5K Freedom Walk/Run steps off from Yantis Park. Registration runs from 7:15-7:45 a.m. The cost is $25 per person or $20 each for groups of four or more. DJ Witness will provide music throughout the morning, creating a festive atmosphere as families and friends gather to celebrate.

The event, organized by Pioneer People, the Mac-Hi Booster Club, Nikki Werhan Goldbach and Makenzie Bishop, emphasizes community spirit and healthy fun in honor of Independence Day.

For more information or to register for the 5K, community members are encouraged to scan the QR code on event flyers or search www.facebook.com/MHSPioneerPeople.

PENDLETON

Pendleton’s Fourth of July celebration offers a full day of festivities, beginning with the VFW Independence Day Parade and ending with a community fireworks display.

The annual parade, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Let’er Buck Post 922, begins at 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Pendleton City Hall and travels to Roy Raley Park. After the parade, families can enjoy a free afternoon of games, activities and entertainment at the park until 5 p.m.

The event features children’s races, cornhole and a kids’ bike and scooter parade contest, along with other traditional games. Food will be available for purchase, or attendees may bring their own picnic lunches. For a full schedule of events, visit www.pendleton.or.us.

The celebration continues into the evening with Pendleton’s annual fireworks show, scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. near the Walmart parking lot.

The community helps fund the show and organizers said contributions are still needed. Tax-deductible donations can be made at the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, 501 S. Main St.

For more information, search www.facebook.com/cityofpendleton. For questions about the parade, call Johnny Blagg at 541-969-0732.

STANFIELD

Stanfield kicks off its Independence Day festivities a day early with its annual steak feed on Thursday, July 3, 6 p.m. at Bard Park. Attendees at the popular event can enjoy grilled steaks or hamburgers, a variety of side dishes, soft drinks, a beer garden and live music as the city sets the stage for a full day of fun on the Fourth of July. A fundraiser for the town’s holiday activities, tickets are $35 for the steak meal or $20 for hamburgers.

The celebration blasts off on July 4, starting with the Fireman’s Breakfast at 7 a.m., a fun run at 7:30 a.m., and a three-on-three basketball tournament at 8 a.m. The annual Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m., starting and ending at Coe Park.

Festivities at Bard Park follow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including a pie-baking contest at 10:30 a.m., a duck race at 12:30 p.m., a raffle at 2 p.m. and family-friendly games and activities throughout the park. Also, kids ages 6-12 can compete in the inaugural pie-eating contest after the parade.

The celebration resumes with a fireworks display presented by Umatilla County Fire District No. 1. For more information, search www.facebook.com/Stanfield4thofJuly.

Read a full story about Fourth of July events across the region in Go! Eastern Oregon, in the Wednesday, July 2, East Oregonian.

— East Oregonian community editor Tammy Malgesini contributed to this report.