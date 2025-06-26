Path to Success selects four new downtown business winners Published 10:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

PENDLETON — Now in its fourth year, the Path to Success program has selected four new businesses to set up shop in downtown Pendleton.

Judges announced the 2025 winners on June 18 after reviewing business plans and hearing pitches from four finalists. The competition began with 15 applicants and narrowed to nine. From that group, judges selected four winners to receive a $20,000 forgivable loan.

The four winning businesses are: Sage Hens Boutique, owned by Natalie Peck and Liz Gregory; Pendleton Ceramics, owned by Tom Henderson; 7GEN, owned by Acosia Red Elk and Wendy Hinkle; and Candy Cakes, owned by Kate and Shaun Montgomery.

Three of the winning businesses — Sage Hens Boutique, Pendleton Ceramics and 7GEN — have already opened downtown. The fourth, Candy Cakes, plans to open soon.

The Jump Start Committee recommended the finalists, and the Pendleton Development Commission gave final approval June 24 during its meeting at City Hall—clearing the way for the next phase of the city’s downtown revitalization strategy.

Charles Denight, associate director of Pendleton Urban Renewal, said this year’s applicant pool impressed the selection committee.

“We had really good applicants this year,” Denight said. “The committee goes through a process where they review all the applications, choose a subset to move forward, and then those applicants create a business plan and make a presentation. They had a lot of trouble narrowing it down this year because they liked so many of them.”

Judges narrowed the field to four finalists, each competing for one of four $20,000 prizes in this year’s Path to Success competition.

The judging panel received all business plans two weeks before the live presentations and reviewed and scored them in advance. Judges also factored in each competitor’s live presentation when calculating final scores.

The selection committee places strong emphasis on the type of business proposed, said Denight.

“We’re always looking for new businesses that bring something we don’t already have downtown,” he said. “The idea is to diversify the types of shops and attract a broader mix of shoppers to the area. That’s one of the first things we consider.”

Committee members also evaluate the individuals behind the proposals focusing on their experience and potential for long-term success.

“It’s not just about starting businesses,” Denight said. “It’s about starting businesses that will survive.”

Each competitor was allowed one hour to present and answer questions. Initially, 15 business and would-be business people applied for this year’s competition.

As in previous years, the Path to Success program—run by the Pendleton Development Commission—partnered with the Small Business Development Center at Blue Mountain Community College. The program offered classes and mentorship to help new and growing businesses.

“We had excellent people competing for the prizes this year,” Denight said. “I’d probably say that any year—we get excellent people every year—but we really did have some great competitors this time. They had strong ideas and submitted very solid business plans.”

Denight praised the effort put into the plans, noting the level of detail and preparation.

“They took a concept and developed it into a detailed business plan,” he said. “That’s why we give them a couple of months to write it. It’s not easy, and I congratulate them for doing that.”

2025 Path to Success winners

7GEN

Acosia Red Elk and Wendy Hinkle opened 7GEN, a yoga, dance and wellness studio, in the renovated First State Bank building at SE Dorion Avenue and Main Street. The studio offers yoga classes, workshops, retreats and wellness services by appointment and on a set schedule.

Red Elk, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and a nationally recognized Native dancer, brings a strong following. The owners invested in specialized movement equipment, conducted extensive market research and fully remodeled the space with new flooring, art and furnishings.

Pendleton Ceramics

Veteran potter Tom Henderson transformed his decades-long passion into Pendleton Ceramics, a downtown ceramics shop at SE Court Avenue and South Main Street. The studio manufactures and sells ceramics and supplies for ceramic artists, including tools and materials.

Visitors can watch Henderson work at in-house kilns and pottery wheels. In addition to functional wares such as dishes, pots and mugs, Henderson specializes in custom architectural tiles for wall installations.

Sage Hens Boutique

Retail veterans Natalie Peck and Liz Gregory opened Sage Hens Boutique last summer at 418 S. Main Street, offering Western-themed clothing, home décor and furnishings. With more than 50 years of combined retail experience, the pair source items locally and regionally.

“We put a lot into it, and we really want to thank the Pendleton Downtown Business Association,” Peck said. “We also partnered with the SBDC at Blue Mountain and worked with a gentleman named Jeff, who was invaluable in helping us with the business plan—answering questions and guiding us through the process.”

She added that they plan to use the support to expand store inventory, build out their merchandise offerings and create a website. “We’re just really excited to grow and move forward as part of downtown Pendleton,” she said.

Candy Cakes

Kate and Shaun Montgomery plan to open Candy Cakes, a sweet shop featuring freshly baked goods, Tillamook ice cream and a wide selection of candies, both nostalgic and modern. They will also operate a coffee bar.

Kate, the lead baker, brings a passion for confections, while Shaun manages operations. Their daughter will help behind the counter. The couple, experienced entrepreneurs, aim to create a vintage-inspired shop and are currently finalizing a downtown location.

With the 2025 winners selected, Path to Success has now supported 16 new or expanding businesses in downtown Pendleton over the past four years.