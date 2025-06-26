Motorcyclist injured in crash after hitting deer Published 1:00 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

UMATILLA COUNTY — A British Columbia man sustained serious injuries Wednesday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle into a deer on Highway 395 near milepost 27.

Advinder Singh Greywall, 70, of Surrey, B.C., was riding a gray Honda motorcycle northbound around 12:45 p.m. when a deer ran into the roadway, according to Oregon State Police. Greywall struck the deer and lost control of the motorcycle, veering off the northbound shoulder before crashing.

Emergency responders from Pendleton Fire Department transported Greywall to CHI St. Anthony Hospital. He was later airlifted to another medical facility for further treatment.

Officers found the deer dead off the roadway.

Authorities have not released Greywall’s current condition.