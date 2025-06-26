Cutting the deck
Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025
PENDLETON — Umatilla County commissioners and staff gathered Wednesday morning, June 25, to watch two people cut a deck of cards.
The action determined who would be nominated to the McKay Dam Fire District for the county, after a tie vote in the May special district election left write-in candidates Daniel F. Byrd and Bridget VanCleave at a stalemate. The county confirmed the tie vote by hand recount, then organized cutting the deck as the state-required random determination. VanCleave was not present, so the fire district’s contact person, Chris Cockburn, stood in for her.
Dan Lonai, director of administrative services for Umatilla County, opened a new deck of cards, removed the jokers and shuffled. Ace would be low, he explained, and the highest card cut would win the election. If both candidates cut the same card, Lonai would have reshuffled and had them cut again.
County commissioners John Shafer, Dan Dorran and Cindy Timmons all attended the event. Shafer said he’d never seen something like it take place.
Byrd cut the first card: a seven of hearts.
The commissioners and staff watched with rapt attention.
Cockburn cut his card next. He turned over the 10 of diamonds, giving VanCleave the win.
Now, VanCleave will receive a candidate nomination form, which she must accept by July 2 in order to take on the position. If she does not complete and return the form, the position will be declared vacant and the fire district will appoint someone to the seat.