Cutting the deck Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Dan Lonai, director of administrative services for Umatilla County, shuffles a deck of cards at the county courthouse June 25, 2025, to determine the winner of a special district election. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian) 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Daniel F. Byrd cuts a deck of cards June 25, 2025, at the Umatilla County Courthouse as part of the randomized process to determine whether he won the special district election for the McKay Dam Fire District. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian) 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Chris Cockburn cuts a deck of cards June 25, 2025, on behalf of write-in candidate Bridget VanCleave, to determine whether VanCleave or another candidate won the special district election for the McKay Dam Fire District. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian) 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Cut cards lie on a table June 25, 2025, as the deciding factor in a tied special district election for the McKay Dam Fire District in Umatilla County. The higher card, a 10 of diamonds, won the cut. (Berit Thorson/East Oregonian)

PENDLETON — Umatilla County commissioners and staff gathered Wednesday morning, June 25, to watch two people cut a deck of cards.

The action determined who would be nominated to the McKay Dam Fire District for the county, after a tie vote in the May special district election left write-in candidates Daniel F. Byrd and Bridget VanCleave at a stalemate. The county confirmed the tie vote by hand recount, then organized cutting the deck as the state-required random determination. VanCleave was not present, so the fire district’s contact person, Chris Cockburn, stood in for her.

Dan Lonai, director of administrative services for Umatilla County, opened a new deck of cards, removed the jokers and shuffled. Ace would be low, he explained, and the highest card cut would win the election. If both candidates cut the same card, Lonai would have reshuffled and had them cut again.

County commissioners John Shafer, Dan Dorran and Cindy Timmons all attended the event. Shafer said he’d never seen something like it take place.

Byrd cut the first card: a seven of hearts.

The commissioners and staff watched with rapt attention.

Cockburn cut his card next. He turned over the 10 of diamonds, giving VanCleave the win.

Now, VanCleave will receive a candidate nomination form, which she must accept by July 2 in order to take on the position. If she does not complete and return the form, the position will be declared vacant and the fire district will appoint someone to the seat.