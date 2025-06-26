Ag-focused exhibit to open at Pendleton Center for the Arts Published 11:00 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

PENDLETON — Four Eastern Oregon artists will have pieces in a touring exhibition coming to Pendleton Center for the Arts starting in early July.

The exhibit, “Art About Agriculture,” was established in 1983 at Oregon State University as an arts competition and tour exhibit. The show will be displayed at the Pendleton Center for the Arts from Thursday, July 3, through Aug. 16. The center is hosting an opening reception on July 3 from 5:30-7 p.m.

The four artists from Eastern Oregon are Tiffanie Andrews of Adams, Judith Burger of Pendleton, Marie Pratuch of Pendleton, and Andrea Stone of Baker City.

“I feel very honored and excited to have had my woven basket chosen to be included in OSU’s traveling exhibit,” Pratuch said.

Although she usually works with ceramics, she said she’s expanding her style to include basketweaving, using techniques she learned from Master Weavers of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Pratuch said she hopes to “blend these rich traditions with (her) Celtic and Scandinavian cultural heritage.”

Roberta Lavadour, the center’s executive director, said she’s excited to host the exhibit, the first time it’s been to the center in more than 20 years.

“It’s going to be a really great show,” she said. “There is a real diversity of mediums, a lot of different viewpoints and takes on agriculture.”

This year, 57 artists will have pieces touring Oregon. They were chosen by a blind jury, meaning the artist’s name was removed from the review materials. The exhibit features both professional and emerging artists from the Pacific Northwest. Of the selected artists, nine are students from OSU and the touring educational institutions, each of whom receives a scholarship or honorarium to help offset the cost of participating in the competition.

Certain pieces from the 57 are purchased and added to the university’s permanent collection of art. According to Nika Blasser, a Blue Mountain Community College art professor and juror with the competition, the purchases totaled around $11,000.

Blasser said the jury considered hundreds of “fantastic” submissions for the exhibit. In the end, she said, they wanted to show “a wide range of the different kinds of agriculture,” such as fishing, forestry and wheat. Additionally, she said, the art feels easy to interact with.

“I think this is a really accessible show. The artistry is beautiful, and the meanings and stories behind the works are mostly there for the picking,” she said. “I think the show brings together a beautiful cross-section of industry and artistry and seeing how those things combine is meaningful.”

Lavadour and Blasser both said they hope more artists from the area are inspired and encouraged to submit pieces in future years.

“We don’t exist in a void,” said Blasser. “Artwork informs agriculture and agriculture informs artwork. A show like this highlights the overlap of different fields, so I think there will be something for everyone.”

