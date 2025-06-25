​​Thiel College spring 2025 dean’s list Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

GREENVILLE, Pa. — Thiel College announced June 13 that its spring semester dean’s list includes Daisy Jenness. A 2022 Pendleton High School graduate, Jenness is studying biology.

To earn the academic honor, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher.

Founded in 1866, the independent liberal arts school is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. For more information, visit www.thiel.edu.

——— Tammy Malgesini, East Oregonian